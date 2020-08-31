Latest Weather Blog
Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH - A couple and their twin teenage children were found dead in their home after authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check at the residence in a Cleveland suburb, authorities said.
Shaker Heights police went to the home around 2:20 p.m. Sunday and soon found Regina Tobin, 58; John Tobin, 57, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, both 15.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office announced Monday that Regina Tobin and the two children died in suspected homicides, but did not offer a manner of death for John Tobin. The causes of death for all four have not been released.
Further details on how and when the deaths may have occurred were not immediately disclosed.
Authorities did not say who asked for the welfare check or why it was sought. They said there was no forced entry into the home and no other injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal Hurricane History
-
Woman ambushed by masked man while leaving home, held at gunpoint
-
Gov Edwards to offer update on Laura relief aid and more at...
-
Hazmat incident on I-10 E near Lobdell to close interstate at 8:30...
-
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go...
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process