Couple separated by virus precautions finds creative way to celebrate 67th wedding anniversary

Though separated by precautions associated with the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Bob Shellard found a creative way to celebrate with Nancy, his bride of 67 years, on their wedding anniversary. Photo: Good Morning America/ Shellard Family

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT - In response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a Connecticut nursing home followed official guidelines by restricting visitors.

But this was a bit challenging for 90-year-old Bob Shellard, whose wife, Nancy, was a patient of the Tolland County nursing home.

Bob and his wife were looking forward to celebrating their upcoming wedding anniversary together, but restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to put a damper on their plans.

Determined to do something special for his 88-year-old bride, Bob spent three days making a sign for Nancy.

He used red felt and glitter to construct a heart and added a personalized message that said, "I've loved you 67 years and I still do. Happy Anniversary."

On the big day, Shellard stood outside the nursing home with his daughter, Laura, to surprise his wife, and when she saw, she smiled from ear to ear, blew kisses and told the staff she "felt like a queen."

"I tell my dad that she may not remember that we've been there, but it's the feeling we leave her with,” Laura told Good Morning America. "It stays with her for the day."