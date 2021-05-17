81°
Couple pleads guilty to distributing heroin aboard warship

5 years 7 months 1 day ago Thursday, October 15 2015 Oct 15, 2015 October 15, 2015 2:59 PM October 15, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: U.S. Navy

NORFOLK, Va. - A Connecticut couple has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin aboard a Virginia-based aircraft carrier.

Donald McManus and his wife, Breanna McManus, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Norfolk on Thursday. 

Court records say Donald McManus was an active duty sailor assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush in February. Documents say Donald McManus had his wife smuggle heroin and syringes aboard the ship while he was in a restricted status on board the Norfolk-based ship. Court records say the couple sold heroin to another sailor who overdosed on the drug and had to be treated by the ship's medical personnel.

The Wallingford, Connecticut residents face a maximum of 20 years in prison when they're sentenced in January.

