Couple gets married early at Baton Rouge hospital after learning bride's father only has weeks to live

BATON ROUGE - A local couple fast-tracked their wedding and made a radical venue change after learning it was the only way to guarantee the bride's father could watch her walk down the aisle.

Michael and Julia were set to tie the knot later this summer, but some chilling news forced the couple to make a change. They learned Julia's father only had two to four weeks left to live after his prognosis took a turn for the worse.

Fearing that Julia's father, Danny, would miss the most important day of his daughter's life, the couple made arrangements with Baton Rouge General to move the ceremony there June 30.

The couple soon contacted their photographer in hopes she could adapt to the sudden change.

"There was no way I would have been any other place than at that hospital, taking these pictures. It was one of the most beautiful things I have ever been a part of," the couple's wedding photographer said on Facebook.

The pair was married at the Baton Rouge General chapel Sunday, with their respective families in attendance.

Julia's father is now back home, surrounded by his loved ones.

You can view the full gallery by clicking HERE.