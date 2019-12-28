Couple gears up to watch LSU's semi-final play-off in Tiger 'style'

BATON ROUGE - Sharon and Edward Leino won't be making it to Atlanta for the college football semi-final game but they will be watching it on tv surrounded by Tiger Purple and Gold.

"We are die-hards. We believe in our team," Sharon Leno said.

Every inch of their Baton Rouge home is filled with at least one thousand LSU items ranging from tiger shoes, tiger cookware, and a rare music box that plays the tiger fight song with a miniature LSU Band.

"I heard four notes 'I said what's that?' I ran to the tv set and saw this burst of purple and gold and the music that did it right there. That's all it took," Sharon Leno said.

When Sharon and Edward got married almost 25 years ago, Edward realized his soon-to-be wife was such a big Tiger fan.

"Before we got married, I didn't know she was an LSU fan. I found out afterwards," said Edward.

Purple and gold now run through his veins and when it comes to the Tigers, he listens to what his wife says.

"If anybody's got a chance, I think this team will make it. They'll do it," Edward Leino said,

"Not think, they'll do it period," Sharon Leino adds.

The Leino's expect the Oklahoma game will be close, but not to be confused, they're sure the Tigers will come out on top.