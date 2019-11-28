Couple buys car for waitress who walked five hours to work

Photo: KTRK

GALVESTON, TX - Adrianna Edwards walked 14 miles every day to get to and from the Denny's diner where she waits tables.

She was saving up money to buy a car.

"I have bills to pay," Edwards told KTRK. "You've got to do what you've got to do."

That all changed on Tuesday when she was serving breakfast to two strangers at the Galveston restaurant.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTRK they learned about Edward's five-hour commute to work. After breakfast, they went to a car dealership and purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra. Hours later, they went back to the Denny's to surprise Edwards with the car.

"I gave her a note that said, I know it's Thanksgiving, but I said Merry Christmas and that, hopefully, someday she'll just pay it forward," the woman who bought the car told KTRK.

Now, Edward's commute is just a half-hour.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there's still a car there," she told KTRK. "When I see somebody in need, I'll probably be more likely to help them out, to do everything that I can to help them out."