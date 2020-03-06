68°
Couple arrested after 11-week-old baby hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By: WBRZ Staff
Cole Autrey

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Thursday night in reference to an incident involving a severely injured infant.

Police say the child, only 11 weeks old, sustained life-threatening injuries and that they suspect the infant's parents may be at fault.

Authorities say the baby may be a victim of neglect. Police arrested the child's parents, Cole Autry and Rachel Flores, and launched an investigation into the incident. 

Details surrounding this case are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

