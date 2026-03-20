Couple accused of shooting restaurant worker over order dispute booked into EBR Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE — A couple arrested in Houston as fugitives was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday after the boyfriend allegedly shot a Baton Rouge restaurant owner over an order dispute in February.

According to arrest warrants, on Feb. 2, 18-year-old Daylin Woods and 21-year-old Savannah Spears returned to LJK Roun2 Cafe to dispute an incorrect order. While arguing, Woods allegedly put a gun on the counter, prompting the owner to move all of the staff into a walk-in freezer while waiting for authorities to arrive.

The owner reportedly asked the couple to leave several times and grabbed her own gun. Woods and the owner exchanged gunfire, with the owner being hit in the abdomen.

Woods allegedly walked out and shot the building twice before leaving.

The couple, arrested in Houston on Tuesday, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.

Woods was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and attempted second-degree murder. Spears was charged with attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

A court date in Houston for the couple has been set for March 26.