Couple accused of sex crimes against children to return to court, Friday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a couple accused of child rape and other sexual crimes, are scheduled to return to court Friday (March 6) morning.
Dennis, a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy, and Cynthia, a former school teacher, are awaiting a trial date.
In December, Cynthia filed for divorce, only days after the couple's indictment.
But the couple's divorce hearing was pushed back as Dennis did not have legal representation.
In February, a third person named Melanie Curtin was arrested for her alleged participation in the sex crimes the Perkins are accused of committing.
Curtin was charged with first-degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.
If sentenced, all three may face life in prison.
