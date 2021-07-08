Couple accused of setting fire to camper to collect insurance money

Jason Weaver and Jacqueline Wall

LIVINGSTON PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies arrested a Texas couple accused of setting fire to their pull-behind camper trailer to collect insurance money.

Jacqueline Wall, 32, and Jason Weaver, 33, were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on July 1 on one count each of Arson With Intent to Defraud, Criminal Trespass and Gross Littering Prohibited.

Officials say it was early in the morning on March 19 when Denham Springs Fire District #4 asked SFM deputies to help them determine the origin and cause of a pull-behind camper trailer fire that broke out in the 3400 block of Perkins Road. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss.

Deputies learned while Wall was the owner of the camper trailer.

She and Weaver traveled around the country for work and lived in White Deer, Texas, but usually kept the trailer at Wall’s relative’s property on Courtney Drive in Denham Springs, which is near the site of the fire scene.

Deputies also learned the trailer was reported stolen days after the fire was reported.

After extensive investigative efforts, Wall and Weaver were confirmed as having been in town and near the scene at the time of the fire.

Warrants were issued for their arrests by the end of May.

The couple turned themselves in to the Livingston Parish Jail Thursday, July 1.