Latest Weather Blog
Couple accused of setting fire to camper to collect insurance money
LIVINGSTON PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies arrested a Texas couple accused of setting fire to their pull-behind camper trailer to collect insurance money.
Jacqueline Wall, 32, and Jason Weaver, 33, were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on July 1 on one count each of Arson With Intent to Defraud, Criminal Trespass and Gross Littering Prohibited.
Officials say it was early in the morning on March 19 when Denham Springs Fire District #4 asked SFM deputies to help them determine the origin and cause of a pull-behind camper trailer fire that broke out in the 3400 block of Perkins Road. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss.
Deputies learned while Wall was the owner of the camper trailer.
She and Weaver traveled around the country for work and lived in White Deer, Texas, but usually kept the trailer at Wall’s relative’s property on Courtney Drive in Denham Springs, which is near the site of the fire scene.
Deputies also learned the trailer was reported stolen days after the fire was reported.
After extensive investigative efforts, Wall and Weaver were confirmed as having been in town and near the scene at the time of the fire.
Trending News
Warrants were issued for their arrests by the end of May.
The couple turned themselves in to the Livingston Parish Jail Thursday, July 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person killed in crash on LA 70 West early Thursday morning
-
Interview with Cara the Python's caretaker
-
Video of team recapturing Cara the Python in Mall of Louisiana
-
Cara the snake found overnight in Mall of Louisiana
-
Daycares seeing long waitlist heading into August as more go back to...