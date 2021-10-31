65°
Latest Weather Blog
Country singer Scotty McCreery cited for handgun at airport
Trending News
RALEIGH, N.C. - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.
Authorities say he had a valid concealed carry permit. He was cited for a misdemeanor concealed weapon permit violation and released.
McCreery told WTVD-TV in a statement that he has learned a lesson he won't forget, adding, "I take gun safety very seriously."
The singer is an "American Idol" winner and North Carolina native.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Heavy law enforcement patrols around Southern University
-
Business owners try to fill jobs at a Saturday local job fair...
-
L'Auberge Casino opening sportsbook next week
-
Family remembers good Samaritan one year after tragic hit-and-run; police still looking...
-
Payroll glitch impacting all Southern University employees Friday