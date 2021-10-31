65°
Country singer Scotty McCreery cited for handgun at airport

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, July 22 2017 Jul 22, 2017 July 22, 2017 11:46 AM July 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox 6

RALEIGH, N.C. - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
  
Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.
  
Authorities say he had a valid concealed carry permit. He was cited for a misdemeanor concealed weapon permit violation and released.
  
McCreery told WTVD-TV in a statement that he has learned a lesson he won't forget, adding, "I take gun safety very seriously."
  
The singer is an "American Idol" winner and North Carolina native.

