Country singer apologizes for use of racial slur
One of country music's most anticipated rising stars has been given the cold shoulder from the industry after video surfaced revealing his use of a racial slur.
Morgan Wallen's music has been pulled from top radio chains like Cumulus Media, iHeartRadio and Entercom, the cable network CMT, the satellite service SiriusXM and the streaming service Pandora.
Wallen's songs were also deleted from any visible spots on DSPs like Spotify and Apple Music.
After this widespread backlash, the country singer is apologizing for his speech.
According to CNN, criticism of the singer began when a video that was first posted by TMZ showed Wallen with a group outside of his Nashville home as he used a slur against African Americans in a profanity-laced speech.
In a released statement, Wallen says, "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back."
"There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."
TMZ reported that one of Wallen's neighbors recorded the exchange. Last year, Wallen won the Country Music Association Awards new artist of the year award and best new country artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Now, iHeartRadio is attempting to distance itself from the singer.
On Wednesday (Feb. 3), a company representative told CNN, "In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately."
