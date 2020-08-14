Country music star, Dolly Parton, says she fully supports Black Lives Matter

Dolly Parton

Country music star, Dolly Parton voiced her support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a recent interview, and offered proof of her sincerity by pointing to her actions.

According to CNN, the 74-year-old singer, actress, and entrepreneur made the comments during an interview with Billboard magazine, touching on a wide range of topics, including the protests against racism and police brutality that have swept the United States following the death of George Floyd.

While she has not attended the protests, she said she's on the side of the protesters.

"I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White a**es are the only ones that matter? No!"

She went on to explain that words matter when it come to race and ensuring that those who've been the victims of prejudice don't have to deal with words that condone racism. Parton said this was the very reason why she renamed a Civil War-themed dinner attraction in her theme park in Tennessee and Missouri. In 2018, she changed the name of the Dixie Stampede to The Stampede after she became aware that the term "Dixie" is associated with the Confederacy.

"There's such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that," she told the magazine.

"When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive word, I thought, 'Well, I don't want to offend anybody. This is a business. We'll just call it The Stampede.' As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don't be a dumba**. That's where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose," Parton said.

Other country bands like Lady Antebellum and The Dixie Chicks have also changed their names for similar reasons. They now prefer to be referred to as Lady A and The Chicks, respectively.