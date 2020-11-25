Country music singer Hal Ketchum passes away at 67

Legendary country music star, Hal Ketchum, has passed away, CNN reports.

Ketchum's wife, Andrea, confirmed his death on Facebook, explaining that he died Monday night due to complications from dementia.

She wrote, "With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of dementia," Ketchum's wife, Andrea, confirmed in a post on the late singer's Facebook page and website.

"May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace."

Ketchum was most known for his hits songs "Small Town Saturday Night" and "Long Haired Country Boy."

A prolific artist who released a total of eleven albums, Ketchum was a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- a weekly country music showcase -- since 1994.

He eventually moved to Texas where he would go on to play in theaters and venues such as The Birchmere and Eddie's Attic.

Ketchum was 67 years old.