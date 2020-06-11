86°
Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election

31 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 June 11, 2020 3:49 PM June 11, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Councilwoman Tara Wicker will run against incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in the fall mayoral election.

A news release sent to local media from Wicker's office Thursday afternoon says the councilwoman will formally announce her campaign Friday. 

Councilman Matt Watson previously announced plans to run for the office as well. Local business owner Jordan Piazza and former Councilman Byron Sharper have also said they're running

