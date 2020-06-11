86°
Latest Weather Blog
Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election
BATON ROUGE - Councilwoman Tara Wicker will run against incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in the fall mayoral election.
A news release sent to local media from Wicker's office Thursday afternoon says the councilwoman will formally announce her campaign Friday.
Councilman Matt Watson previously announced plans to run for the office as well. Local business owner Jordan Piazza and former Councilman Byron Sharper have also said they're running.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety