Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election

BATON ROUGE - Councilwoman Tara Wicker will run against incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in the fall mayoral election.

A news release sent to local media from Wicker's office Thursday afternoon says the councilwoman will formally announce her campaign Friday.

Councilman Matt Watson previously announced plans to run for the office as well. Local business owner Jordan Piazza and former Councilman Byron Sharper have also said they're running.