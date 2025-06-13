Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against violence

BATON ROUGE — The eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event is Friday night in Baton Rouge.

The event is a way for the community to rally together and stand up against violence while biking through the city.

District 7 Councilwoman Tawanna Harris visited 2une In on Friday morning and said the event is an important part of strengthening the community.

"Unity is the thing, it's the big word here," Harris said. "Because we have folks that come from all walks of life who ride the bikes with us and there we are and we have a great group of people who come out their houses, they get on their bikes, they ride with us and once we arrive."

The event starts at Shoppers Value on Government Street at 6 p.m.