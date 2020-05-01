Councilwoman Erika Green will host free mask distribution

BATON ROUGE - Councilwoman Erika L. Green is hosting a mask distribution for District 5 residents next week.

On Monday, May 4, 2020 Councilwoman Green will begin the mask distribution at 10 a.m. and will end once all supplies are gone.

The function will be held at the BREC N. Sherwood Park located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

This will be a drive-up distribution, so please do not exit your cars.

For additional information, please contact Danielle DeShields, Legislative Assistant to Councilwoman Erika L. Green at dddeshields@brla.gov.