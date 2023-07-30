86°
Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 10:13 AM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions." However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."

