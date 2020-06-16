Council votes to remove Confederate statue outside old courthouse in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Council has voted to remove a Confederate monument outside a former courthouse in Plaquemine.

The council approved a resolution Tuesday evening to authorize the removal of the statue. The resolution says the monument will be placed in storage upon its removal.

The Iberville Parish Council has unanimously approved a resolution to authorize the removal of the confederate statue outside of old courthouse in Plaquemine @WBRZ — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) June 16, 2020

The decision comes just a day after a public discussion surrounding another Confederate monument outside the East Feliciana courthouse. Officials opted to table talks to potentially remove that statue until they could secure a larger venue to allow for more public input.