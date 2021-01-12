Council On Aging opened its doors to seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations

BATON ROUGE - The council partnered with Albertsons, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Baton Rouge Mayor's Office to vaccinate qualified seniors Tuesday.

"We just hope it works. You have to take a chance every now and then," senior Marie Jenkins said.

Health care workers distributed vaccines to people 70 years of age and up. Marie Jenkins and her husband Charley were excited, but hesitant.

"At first we had said we didn't think we were going to fool with it, but then our doctor said go get the shot," Jenkins said.

For this week's clinic, about 975 people signed up to get the shot. There's a high demand, but officials say it's important to exercise patience.

"We know there's a lot of anxiety about the supply issues, but the best thing is for us all to continue what we're doing. Wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance, and really be patient and wait for those doses to come out," Albertsons Director of Pharmacy in Louisiana, Julie Spier said.

Health officials say education is key as the vaccine is here to ease fear and bring hope.

"I feel great, I'm just glad they got that vaccine out as early as they did, and everyone will be able to get the shot," Charley Jenkins said.

The vaccine clinic will take place over the next three days. Officials say reservations for this week's clinic are full.