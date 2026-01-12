Council members invite residents of Baton Rouge to Delta Utilities Town Hall Meeting

BATON ROUGE — Metro Council members and utility company representatives will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday to answer residents' questions about their gas and electricity bills.

The meeting, hosted by council members Twahna P. Harris, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Carolyn Coleman and Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis, will be at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Baton Rouge.

Several residents have complained about bills rising after Delta Utilities began offering natural gas service in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas are invited to bring their Delta Utilities and Entergy bills to the meeting, as representatives from both Entergy and Delta Utilities will be present to answer questions and give guidance on a variety of utility-related concerns.

The meeting will include discussions about various topics, including:

-Recommendations and guidance for customers experiencing higher winter gas usage

-Overview of recent billing changes and clarification on rates

-How customers can review and compare Entergy and Delta bills effectively

-Information on levelized billing options and how to enroll

-Payment arrangements and customer service support available at the town hall

-Updates and key details on the Utility Bill Assistance Program, including timing, eligibility, and the application process

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The center is located at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.