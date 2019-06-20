Latest Weather Blog
Council Members aim to abolish ABC Board
BATON ROUGE - Two metro council members are considering a move to abolish the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, saying they are not doing enough to keep alcohol out of poverty-stricken areas.
Metro Council Members Tara Wicker and Donna Collins-Lewis are developing a resolution to get rid of the ABC Board. The council members said they expect the resolution to be introduced in January.
Wicker said the ABC Board continues to license liquor stores in poor, crime-ridden areas, adding more problems to the areas.
"Anytime you have issues that have a direct correlation with the economic growth of a community, we need to be looking at that," said Wicker.
Wicker hopes the Metro Council can take over the ABC Board to further oversee the program.
The ABC Board is currently monitored by the parish attorney's office.
