Council approval paves way for new hotel in Downtown BR

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved a tiff Wednesday night that paves the way for a new hotel to be built in downtown Baton Rouge.

The Third-Florida Economic Development District allows the Courtyard Marriott Hotel planned for the corner of 3rd and Florida to levy a 2 cent tax on guests after its built to pay for the project. The site is across from Raising Cane's where there is currently a parking lot. Groundbreaking could happen as soon as this summer.

"It helps the River Center, it helps so many other venues downtown with getting conventions," Downtown Development Director Davis Rhorer says.

Rhorer also says the tiff is something most of the hotels downtown already have.