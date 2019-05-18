Could Southern lose players before the first game?

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars could be down a few starters when the team takes to Cajun Field in Lafayette for their first game.

Head coach Dawson Odums said academics and injuries could sideline several players when they travel I-10 to take on the ULL Ragin' Cajuns Saturday.

Odums didn't want to name specific players reviewing their summer grades, but he did mention to Sports 2's Brian Holland Reginald Redding(concussion) and Donald Brown(knee) remain questionable for the season opener.

Odums' response to the possible negative news?

"I only worry about what I can control," said the second-year head coach. "Until you really find out, you just keep getting guys work and keep the team moving forward."

For more on the Jaguars, tune in to WBRZ Sports 2.