Costs to grow again for Louisiana State University students
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana State University is again raising student fees at its main campus by 5 percent.
The price hike approved Friday drew worries the consistent, annual increases could price some students out of school.
Campus leaders say the $282 per-semester fee hike for full-time students and the $14 million raised by it is needed for pay raises and other expenses. They say they're trying to keep pace with peer institutions and make up for nearly a decade of state financing cuts.
But even as they backed boosted charges on students, some LSU Board of Supervisors members worried the fees are growing too burdensome for lower- and middle-class students and their families.
Fees were raised a similar amount last year and the charges aren't covered by the state's TOPS tuition aid program.
