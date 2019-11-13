Costco warns consumers that $75 coupon on Facebook is a fake

Retail giant, Costco has announced that a $75 Costco coupon floating around on Facebook is a fake.

The coupon, which promises users $75 off their purchase is a scam and will not work if used.

The company took to Facebook to warn consumers about the fake coupon, saying, “While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco.”

