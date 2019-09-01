Costco sells 72 lb. wheel of cheese

US wholesale corporation, Costco is known for selling large quantities of common household goods, and now the company is offering customers a "grate" deal on an especially large quantity of cheese.

Costco is selling a 72 pound wheel of imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for $899.99.

The wheel weighs about as much as 90 cans of Coca-Cola, and it works out to 78 cents per ounce.

At the average supermarket, a 7-ounce wedge of Parmigiano-Reggiano costs around $1.30 per ounce.