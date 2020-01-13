61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cory Booker drops out of presidency race

47 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 January 13, 2020 11:12 AM January 13, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Sen. Cory Booker Photo: CNN

After failing to qualify for Tuesday's Democratic debate, Senator Cory Booker is ending his campaign for the presidency. 

According to CNN, Senator Booker sent an email to his supporters, stating, in part, "It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I've always said I wouldn't continue if there was no longer a path to victory." 

"Our campaign has reached the point," Booker's email continued, "where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don't have, and money that is harder to raise because I won't be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington."

After not making the December debate, Booker criticized the rules that kept him from qualifying for the event and was outspoken about the growing lack of diversity on stage.

An aide told CNN that at this time it is also not clear whether Booker plans to endorse another Democratic candidate in the primary.

That said Booker plans to throw his support behind the nominee.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days