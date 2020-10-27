Cortana Kiwanis cancel 2020 Downtown Baton Rouge Christmas Parade

BATON ROUGE - The Cortana Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Cortana Baton Rouge Foundation has canceled its 2020 Christmas Parade, which was scheduled to run through Downtown Baton Rouge on Dec. 12.

The organization listed COVID-related concerns as the reason for the cancelation.

However, Cortana Kiwanis says it has bright hopes for the 2021 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will roll on Dec. 11, 2021.

For more information on the organization visit www.kiwanis.org