Cortana Kiwanis cancel 2020 Downtown Baton Rouge Christmas Parade

4 hours 55 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, October 27 2020 Oct 27, 2020 October 27, 2020 8:39 AM October 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Cortana Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Cortana Baton Rouge Foundation has canceled its 2020 Christmas Parade, which was scheduled to run through Downtown Baton Rouge on Dec. 12.

The organization listed COVID-related concerns as the reason for the cancelation.

However, Cortana Kiwanis says it has bright hopes for the 2021 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will roll on Dec. 11, 2021.

For more information on the organization visit www.kiwanis.org

