78°
Latest Weather Blog
Corporate Boulevard reopened after road closed Tuesday afternoon due to gas leak
BATON ROUGE - Corporate Boulevard was shut down near College Drive after workers with a digging company struck a gas line late Tuesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said Corporate was shut down shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the Citiplace shopping center. Authorities said a hazmat team is responding to the scene.
No injuries were reported and no buildings were evacuated.
Trending News
Corporate Boulevard was fully reopened by Tuesday evening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested after 2-year-old died from fentanyl overdose; third overdose on record
-
Daughter of woman killed in hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to turn...
-
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
-
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
-
Summer break coming to an end; teachers and students gearing up for...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West