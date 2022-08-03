Corporate Boulevard reopened after road closed Tuesday afternoon due to gas leak

BATON ROUGE - Corporate Boulevard was shut down near College Drive after workers with a digging company struck a gas line late Tuesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said Corporate was shut down shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the Citiplace shopping center. Authorities said a hazmat team is responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were evacuated.

Corporate Boulevard was fully reopened by Tuesday evening.