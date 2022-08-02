Corporate Boulevard partially open after road closed Tuesday afternoon due to gas leak

BATON ROUGE - Corporate Boulevard was shut down near College Drive after workers with a digging company struck a gas line late Tuesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said Corporate was shut down shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the Citiplace shopping center. Authorities said a HazMat team is responding to the scene.

Around 5:45 p.m., officials said the gas leak has been contained and the roadway should partially open soon.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings have been evacuated at this time.

This is a developing story.