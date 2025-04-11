80°
Latest Weather Blog
Corporate Boulevard, nearby streets without power after vehicle strikes pole
BATON ROUGE — A car struck an Entergy pole on Friday, causing customers along Corporate Boulevard to lose power.
According to the Entergy outage map, crews responded to the damaged pole after the outage was reported shortly after 11 a.m.
Trending News
Entergy says that crews estimate that the outage will be restored by 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge firefighters respond to house fire early Friday morning
-
Garage catches fire after Friday morning arson, firefighters rescue dog from building
-
2une In Previews: EBRPSS Spring Fling Hiring Event
-
2une In Previews: Strawberry Festival
-
US egg prices increase to record high, dashing hopes of cheap eggs...