Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Corporate Boulevard, nearby streets without power after vehicle strikes pole

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A car struck an Entergy pole on Friday, causing customers along Corporate Boulevard to lose power.

According to the Entergy outage map, crews responded to the damaged pole after the outage was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

Entergy says that crews estimate that the outage will be restored by 6 p.m.

