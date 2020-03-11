68°
Coroner reportedly called to shooting on North 44th St.

2 hours 26 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 8:08 PM March 11, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The coroner has reportedly been called to a shooting scene on North 44th St. near Jonah St.  

Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of North 44th St. Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. 

