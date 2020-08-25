Coroner releases autopsy results from deadly shooting in Trader Joe's parking lot

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office released the latest findings in a deadly shooting that unfolded in a shopping center over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday leading to the death of 61-year-old Danny Buckley in the Trader Joe's Parking lot on Perkins Road. The Business Report cites sources saying Buckley was an aggressive panhandler, reporting the gun may have been fired in self-defense.

The coroner's office shared the findings from its autopsy Tuesday saying Buckley died from a gunshot to the abdomen.

Police said Monday, in response to questions about the shooting, that it appeared to be an "isolated incident" and that the victim’s background is part of the ongoing investigation.

Tuesday the mayor-president released a statement calling for a fair investigation saying:

"I am very concerned about the incident that occurred this past weekend outside of a local business, and I am still gathering information from the public and law enforcement. The situation is still under investigation and I have spoken with Chief Murphy Paul and asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened. I appreciate the citizens who have come forward with information thus far, and welcome any other information citizens might have. Every citizen deserves to be treated justly, and I promise to the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that this investigation will be conducted fairly."