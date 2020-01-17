Coroner, police chief at odds over whether man discovered bound was murdered

ADDIS- Investigators in West Baton Rouge Parish are investigating what the coroner's office has called a homicide involving a man with Parkinson's disease who was found suffocated inside his house on LA 1 Monday.



The body was discovered in a house across the street from the Addis Police station.



Sources close to the investigation told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tircuit was discovered bound with a bag over his head. However, that detail was not confirmed by law enforcement or the coroner.

Addis Police are leading the investigation with help from deputies and State Police. Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson did not return calls Thursday.

In a bizarre Facebook rant, Anderson called reports of the death "fake news" and insinuated Tircuit was involved in kinky sexual acts.

The body was found by an acquaintance of the victim Monday around 4pm.

