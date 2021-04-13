Latest Weather Blog
Coroner: Inmate at Caddo Correctional Center died of problems with diabetes
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner says an investigation showed that an inmate died last month of problems related to diabetes.
Casey Louis Simpson, 31, was found unresponsive March 16 in his cell at Caddo Correctional Center, where he had been jailed several months. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate him, and he died hours later in a hospital.
An autopsy was done March 17, and the Caddo Parish coroner said about two weeks later that no evidence of trauma was found.
The coroner’s office said in a news release Monday that Simpson died from diabetic ketoacidosis with acute renal failure secondary to new onset diabetes mellitus. The coroner said Simpson had complained of poor health about four days before he died, and he was evaluated in the jail’s medical clinic twice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR authorities search for suspected vehicle burglar
-
Baton Rouge Mayor aims to rename City Hall Plaza after Davis Rhorer
-
Jury selection underway in trial of accused serial killer, Kenneth Gleason
-
U.S. health experts recommend pausing use of Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccine
-
Tuesday 6 am Weather Update
Sports Video
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern