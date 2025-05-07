Coroner IDs teen killed after Amite shooting that injured another; woman arrested for alleged connection

AMITE - One of two teenagers shot Monday evening in Amite died Wednesday morning.

Nastajaa Williams, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder after the shooting at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Fifth Street left a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old injured. After 18-year-old Jarvis Brister Jr. died, one of Williams' charges was upgraded to principal to first-degree murder.

Amite Police said that one person was shot in the abdomen and the other in the head, but their conditions have not yet been released.

Officials added that several people were present during a fight when the shots were fired.

Williams is the only arrest Amite has made in the case thus far and it is unclear how many other people will be charged.