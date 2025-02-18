Coroner identifies victim of Monday night shooting

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting Monday night on North 23rd Street.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old David Chambers III.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of North 23rd and Birch Streets around 6 p.m.. Chambers was found dead from his injuries when officers came to investigate.

There was no immediate information regarding any potential suspects or arrests.