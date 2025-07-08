Coroner identifies victim killed in Baker shooting

BAKER - A teenager was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker on Monday.

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Seville Avenue near Groom Road Monday.

Details surrounding the killing have not been released, but the coroner's office identified 18-year-old Terrence Freeman as the victim.

The Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

No more information was immediately available.