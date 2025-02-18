Coroner identifies two teens killed in Linder Road crash; parents release statements, photos

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Coroner's office identified two teenagers who were killed in a wreck along Linder Road a week after the crash.

Coroner records said 15-year-old Jayden Moore and 16-year-old Jaheim Ordon were killed in the crash that happened Feb. 11 around 4 a.m.

"Jayden is so much more than just a name in a report, he is my son, a bright, kind, and loving young man with so much life ahead of him. He is deeply loved by his family and friends, and his presence brings joy to those around him. He has a big heart, a sharp mind, and a spirit that is full of potential," Moore's mother Rita said.

A funeral service for Moore at Do Right Full Gospel Baptist Church in Gonzales was held Saturday.

Ordon's mother started a GoFundMe page honoring her son and his legacy.

"He loved his family and he adored his friends and most of all he loved life. He was such a caring spirit to everyone whom he came in contact with. He left so many love ones behind so we ask for any prayers and donations no matter the amount big or small," Toni Ordon said.

Three others involved in the crash were hurt. The Livingston Parish School System said one of the injured was a Denham Springs High School student.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and has not released any updates on the cause.