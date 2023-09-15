87°
Coroner identifies 2 people found dead in motel room; bodies may have been there for days
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in a motel room at Airline Highway Thursday night, police say.
The two were found shortly before 8 p.m. tonight in a room at Fountain Motel at 9201 Airline Highway. No one entered the room in two days, leading someone to open the door and find the people dead in their room.
Friday morning, the coroner identified the two as Haley Hebert and Dan Parker. Their ages and causes of death were not immediately known and were pending toxicology reports.
