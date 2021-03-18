Coroner identifies two killed in Hollywood Street house fire last week

UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has identified the victims as 75-year-old Richard Burke and 64-year-old Kerold Cole.

The coroner says both men died of smoke inhalation.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Sources on the scene of a massive house fire confirmed two people died in the blaze.

The fire was first reported before 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hollywood Street near Douglas Avenue. At the scene, firefighters found about 60 percent of the home engulfed in flames.

Officials told WBRZ two people were killed. Those victims are currently unidentified.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office says an autopsy will be performed on Monday. The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

According to authorities there have been 13 fire related deaths in EBR this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.