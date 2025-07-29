Coroner identifies pedestrian struck twice, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified a man who was hit and killed by a garbage truck after crashing his own car on Airline Highway early Tuesday morning.

Travis Weams, 48, was hit and killed on Airline Highway near the state fairgrounds Tuesday.

Weams had just crashed his own car on Airline near Manchac Park Road just before he was struck, according to Louisiana State Police. He reportedly got out of his vehicle, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lane. He was then hit by the garbage truck and again by a 2016 Ford Mustang, police said.

Airline Highway southbound shut down for hours after the crash.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, St. George Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene.

The road was shut down between Industriplex and Manchac Park Lane for hours, but was reopened around 9 a.m..