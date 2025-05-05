Coroner identifies one of two people killed in Hollywood Street fire started by unattended cooking

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified one of two people killed in a Hollywood Street house fire over the weekend as a 39-year-old man.

The coroner said that Vinnie Thomassie Jr. was killed in the Sunday house fire. The second dead man's identity will be released once next of kin are notified, officials said.

According to fire officials, the house fire was caused by unattended cooking.

Firefighters arrived and put the fire out within 24 minutes. Officials said that three people inside the home were able to get out, but firefighters were unable to rescue the two remaining men, including Thomassie.

One of the people who escaped told firefighters that he had walked away while cooking and came back to a fire.

The house is a total loss, but firefighters were able to protect other nearby structures, including a church.