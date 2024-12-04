Coroner identifies man found dead in Capitol Lake on Tuesday; police say no signs of foul play

BATON ROUGE - The coroner has identified a man after his body was found in the Capitol Lake Tuesday.

The body was identified as 35-year-old Trevin Blackmore.

His cause of death is still pending autopsy, officials said. Police said homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but that there were no visible signs of trauma or foul play.

This is a developing story.