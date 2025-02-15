74°
One dead after shooting at Fairfields Avenue

Saturday, February 15 2025
By: Adam Burruss
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person died after a shooting on Fairfields Avenue, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Fairfields. Officials responded around 7:40 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

