85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner confirms body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

2 hours 6 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, September 21 2021 Sep 21, 2021 September 21, 2021 4:27 PM September 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with a boyfriend who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said Tuesday. Petito’s body was found Sunday near an undeveloped camping area that’s surrounded by woodlands and brush, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, Wyoming.

The FBI also requested for anyone with information about boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days