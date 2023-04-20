Coroner called to shooting scene on Dayton Street early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE- At least one person is dead after a reported shooting on Dayton Street early Thursday morning.

Officials said the coroner's office responded to Dayton Street, between Scenic Highway and Plank Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. This is a developing story.