Coroner called to scene where Brian Laundrie's belongings were found Wednesday

Photo: Fox News

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The search for Brian Laundrie, who's wanted for questioning in the disappearance and killing of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, took yet another dark turn Wednesday when personal items belonging to Laundrie were found in a park.

WTVT reports Laundrie's personal effects were found in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as the fugitive's parents joined authorities in the manhunt. The coroner's office was also called to the scene late Wednesday morning, suggesting that human remains may have been found as well.

Laundrie's parents had said their son went to Myakkahatchee on Sept. 13, the day he was last seen. The park, which just reopened Tuesday, has again been closed off to the public.

The Teton County Coroner's Office said earlier this month that Laundrie's girlfriend, Gabby Petito, died by strangulation and had likely been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.

This is a developing story.